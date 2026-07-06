Bitcoin rebounds to $62,980 on $224 million spot Bitcoin ETF inflows

Cryptocurrencies climb before US updates

Ethereum followed suit at $1,771 (around ₹1.69 lakh), while Binance Coin and Solana climbed to $582.25 and $80.32 respectively, showing most major cryptocurrencies are having a good week.

Still, analysts say things could get bumpy soon with big US economic updates coming up; Bitcoin needs to break through $64,000 to keep this momentum going.