Bitcoin rebounds to $63,100 after rocky week, $3.4B ETF outflows
Bitcoin's price jumped to about $63,100 after a rocky week and some wild swings triggered by US jobs data and talk of tough Fed policies.
Even with the rebound, investors are playing it safe. Bitcoin ETFs saw $3.4 billion pulled out between May 20 and June 5.
So while the price is up, confidence is still shaky.
Crypto market gains amid extreme fear
The whole crypto market got a boost, climbing 2.22% to hit $2.16 trillion. Ethereum popped up over 5% to around $1,684, and altcoins like BNB and Solana also saw decent gains.
But despite these moves, Bitcoin and Ethereum are both down more than 14% for the week.
Market vibes are pretty tense right now; the fear and greed index sits at 15 (which basically means "extreme fear").
Analysts say recent gains are mostly from dip-buyers hoping for a turnaround while everyone else keeps an eye on global economic uncertainty.