Bitcoin rebounds to $63,100 after rocky week, $3.4B ETF outflows

Crypto market gains amid extreme fear

The whole crypto market got a boost, climbing 2.22% to hit $2.16 trillion. Ethereum popped up over 5% to around $1,684, and altcoins like BNB and Solana also saw decent gains.

But despite these moves, Bitcoin and Ethereum are both down more than 14% for the week.

Market vibes are pretty tense right now; the fear and greed index sits at 15 (which basically means "extreme fear").

Analysts say recent gains are mostly from dip-buyers hoping for a turnaround while everyone else keeps an eye on global economic uncertainty.