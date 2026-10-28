Bitcoin rebounds to nearly $81,000 ahead of Fed rate decision
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bitcoin bounced back to nearly $81,000 this morning, up 2% as traders braced for the Federal Reserve's rate decision later today.
The jump follows a dip over the weekend, and it's not just bitcoin: cryptos like HYPE and XRP are also on the rise.
Altcoins rally, Galaxy urges buying Bitcoin
ZEC led the pack with an 8% surge to about $1,320. HYPE climbed nearly 5%, while XRP and DOGE each gained 3%. ether and SOL also ticked up by around 2%.
Meanwhile, Galaxy says now's a good time to buy bitcoin, pointing out that its recent recovery signals the bear market ended in June.
All eyes are on Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's press conference today. His comments could shape where crypto goes next.