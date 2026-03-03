Bitcoin rises 3% after 5 months of losses Business Mar 03, 2026

After five straight months of losses, Bitcoin jumped 3% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $68,394 (March 3).

But don't get too excited yet—this rebound seems driven largely by traders closing out short bets, though some reports point to renewed institutional interest.

ETF outflows are still high, with roughly $6.4 billion leaving in the past four months.