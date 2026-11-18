Bitcoin rises to $64,400 after NVIDIA reports $115.8B revenue
bitcoin shot up to $64,400 on Wednesday, thanks in part to NVIDIA's blockbuster earnings: $115.8 billion in revenue, way above what Wall Street expected.
This gave both tech and crypto markets a boost and even brought some fresh money back into bitcoin ETFs after seven consecutive sessions of outflows.
Bitcoin down 12.7% amid liquidity concerns
Even with this jump, bitcoin is still down 12.7% for the week because of tight liquidity and cautious investors.
Worries about a possible Federal Reserve rate hike are adding extra pressure, not just on bitcoin but also on coins like ethereum.
For now, everyone's keeping an eye on Fed decisions and ETF flows to see where things go next.