Bitcoin slips after Trump's new Iran tariffs

Last week saw big outflows from Bitcoin ETFs—$650 million—but some confidence returned with $187 million flowing back in just one day. Meanwhile, gold prices soared past $4,500 per ounce as people looked for safer bets.

What's behind the moves?

Trump's tariff order has rattled markets and pushed investors toward safe-haven assets like gold.

While major altcoins such as XRP and Dogecoin saw daily drops over 2% (and even steeper weekly losses), coins like Binance Coin (BNB) and Tron managed to post small weekly gains despite the turbulence.