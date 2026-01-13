Next Article
Bitcoin slips after Trump's new Iran tariffs
Business
Bitcoin dropped close to $90,000 on Tuesday after President Trump announced a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran.
Ethereum also dipped slightly, reflecting the wider crypto market's nerves.
Why does this matter?
Last week saw big outflows from Bitcoin ETFs—$650 million—but some confidence returned with $187 million flowing back in just one day.
Meanwhile, gold prices soared past $4,500 per ounce as people looked for safer bets.
What's behind the moves?
Trump's tariff order has rattled markets and pushed investors toward safe-haven assets like gold.
While major altcoins such as XRP and Dogecoin saw daily drops over 2% (and even steeper weekly losses), coins like Binance Coin (BNB) and Tron managed to post small weekly gains despite the turbulence.