Bitcoin slips to $63,900 amid oil and Chinese AI shock

Bitcoin slipped 1.3% to about $63,900 on Monday, thanks to rising oil prices and the Chinese AI shock, which triggered a selloff in Asian chip stocks.

Even with this dip, Bitcoin is still up 2% for the week.

Other big cryptocurrencies also took a hit: Ethereum dropped 1.1%, Dogecoin lost 1.4%, and Hyperliquid's HYPE fell hardest, down 8% this week.