Bitcoin slips to $64,358 amid tight $64,000 to $65,000 range
Business
bitcoin's price slid to $64,358 on August 7, dipping slightly over the past day but holding steady for the week.
It's been stuck in a tight range between $64,000 and $65,000 as sellers keep pushing back at higher levels.
Broader sentiment stayed cautious as markets awaited clearer geopolitical and macroeconomic signals.
US spot ETFs pull in $626 million
Even with all the price ups and downs, big players haven't lost interest: US spot bitcoin ETFs pulled in $626 million over three days.
This boost partly came after a Coldcard wallet security breach made some investors switch from self-custody.
Meanwhile, falling oil prices have eased inflation worries a bit, but strong US manufacturing data means the Federal Reserve might keep tightening things up.