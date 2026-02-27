Bitcoin slips to $65,000 as US inflation spooks investors

Expect more volatility until new demand comes in

For anyone watching crypto, this is a reminder of how quickly things can swing. Higher inflation numbers spooked investors and led to more selling pressure.

As Daniel Reis-Faria from ZeroStack put it, "We're still in the same range we've been in for weeks. Until we see consistent new demand, these moves are going to keep happening."

Until there's clearer regulation or big institutional players jump in, expect the rollercoaster to continue.