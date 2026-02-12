Bitcoin slips to $67,506 as US jobs data spooks investors

Experts recommend steady, disciplined buying

With all this volatility, experts suggest playing it smart.

Avinash Shekhar (Pi42) recommends steady, disciplined buying instead of chasing trends.

Vikram Subburaj (Giottus) points out that $65K is a key support level for Bitcoin and suggests using SIPs—basically, investing bit by bit over time.

He also advises rebalancing your portfolio during rallies rather than rushing in when prices spike.