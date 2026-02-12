Bitcoin slips to $67,506 as US jobs data spooks investors
Bitcoin dropped just over 1% to $67,506 after strong US jobs data made investors rethink hopes for quick Fed rate cuts.
Ethereum and XRP also slid more than 2%, while TRON managed a small gain.
It's another reminder that crypto prices can swing fast on global news.
Experts recommend steady, disciplined buying
With all this volatility, experts suggest playing it smart.
Avinash Shekhar (Pi42) recommends steady, disciplined buying instead of chasing trends.
Vikram Subburaj (Giottus) points out that $65K is a key support level for Bitcoin and suggests using SIPs—basically, investing bit by bit over time.
He also advises rebalancing your portfolio during rallies rather than rushing in when prices spike.