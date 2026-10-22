Bitcoin slips under $82,000 amid Tesla and Meta AI concerns

The rest of the crypto world followed suit: ether dropped to around $2,400 and Solana slipped too. DeFi tokens got hit even harder, with their index down 5.6%.

Even though over $1 billion flowed into bitcoin ETFs this week, traders are still jittery: crypto derivatives trading surged 19% to $226.6 billion, with liquidations topping $431.1 million as everyone scrambled to adjust.