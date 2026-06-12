Bitcoin steadies near $63,220 as US producer inflation jumps 6.5% Business Jun 12, 2026

Bitcoin is holding its ground at about $63,220 this Friday, showing some calm even as inflation and rising oil prices have everyone on edge.

Ethereum isn't doing quite as well, sitting at $1,661 with a mixed vibe across the crypto scene.

With U.S.-Iran tensions and a 6.5% jump in US producer inflation, all eyes are now on the Federal Reserve's June 16-17 meeting: there's real talk about a possible interest rate hike by September.