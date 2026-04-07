Bitcoin steadies near $68,600 as investors eye US inflation
bitcoin is holding steady near $68,600 after briefly crossing $70,000, with ethereum following suit around $2,100.
The pause comes as traders lock in profits and global events keep things unpredictable.
In India, prices are moving in sync: bitcoin sits at about ₹63.7 lakh and ethereum at ₹1.95 lakh.
All eyes are now on upcoming US inflation data for hints about where things might head next.
Mudrex flags nearly 5,000 BTC
Altcoins are a mixed bag: Binance Coin is steady at $598 while Solana slipped 2.6% to $79.70; XRP and Dogecoin also dipped slightly.
Still, there's some optimism: Akshat Siddhant from Mudrex pointed out that Strategy recently bought nearly 5,000 BTC to help support prices.
Vikram Subburaj of Giottus.com suggests that investors should stay disciplined instead of chasing quick gains if they want to ride out the volatility safely.