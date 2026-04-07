Bitcoin steadies near $68,600 as investors eye US inflation Business Apr 07, 2026

bitcoin is holding steady near $68,600 after briefly crossing $70,000, with ethereum following suit around $2,100.

The pause comes as traders lock in profits and global events keep things unpredictable.

In India, prices are moving in sync: bitcoin sits at about ₹63.7 lakh and ethereum at ₹1.95 lakh.

All eyes are now on upcoming US inflation data for hints about where things might head next.