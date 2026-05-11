Bitcoin steadies near $80,800 as CLARITY Act watch lifts sentiment
Business
Bitcoin held steady at around $80,800 on Monday, shrugging off economic data that made a quick US rate cut less likely.
The crypto crowd is watching closely for a Senate vote on the CLARITY Act this week, which has helped keep market spirits up.
Ethereum nudged up to $2,333, and coins like XRP, BNB, and Cardano also saw small gains.
ETFs pull $630 million, crypto market $2.69T
Institutional investors are still backing Bitcoin in a big way, with ETFs pulling in $630 million last week alone.
The overall crypto market cap ticked up to $2.69 trillion.
This week's US inflation numbers and Fed news could shake things up next. Plus, oil prices and global events are adding extra twists for traders to watch.