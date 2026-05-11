Bitcoin steadies near $80,800 as CLARITY Act watch lifts sentiment Business May 11, 2026

Bitcoin held steady at around $80,800 on Monday, shrugging off economic data that made a quick US rate cut less likely.

The crypto crowd is watching closely for a Senate vote on the CLARITY Act this week, which has helped keep market spirits up.

Ethereum nudged up to $2,333, and coins like XRP, BNB, and Cardano also saw small gains.