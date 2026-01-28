Bitcoin steadies near $89,000 after weekend rollercoaster

Prediction markets are betting there's a 68% chance Bitcoin will end today between $88,000 and $90,000. If it manages to break past $92,000 soon, it could shift the short-term bias higher, though sources note resistance and liquidity around the $90K-$92K area.

What's behind the moves?

Bitcoin is hovering near the 50-day EMA right now.

The panic selling has cooled off; instead, investors seem to be waiting for signals from the US Federal Reserve before making any big moves.

For now, holding above $88K keeps hopes up for another run higher.