Bitcoin steadies near $89,000 after weekend rollercoaster
After a drop to a week low of $86,200, Bitcoin has bounced back and is holding steady around $89,000.
The recovery comes as big investors return to the scene, even as spot ETF inflows remain under pressure, giving the crypto market a bit of breathing room.
Why does this matter?
Prediction markets are betting there's a 68% chance Bitcoin will end today between $88,000 and $90,000.
If it manages to break past $92,000 soon, it could shift the short-term bias higher, though sources note resistance and liquidity around the $90K-$92K area.
What's behind the moves?
Bitcoin is hovering near the 50-day EMA right now.
The panic selling has cooled off; instead, investors seem to be waiting for signals from the US Federal Reserve before making any big moves.
For now, holding above $88K keeps hopes up for another run higher.