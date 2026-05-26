Bitcoin steady near $76,800 as ETF outflows and uncertainty weigh

India Bitcoin 73.1L, ETFs outflows 16,603cr

In India, Bitcoin sits at around ₹73.1 lakh and Ethereum at ₹2 lakh, according to Gadgets 360, pretty much mirroring global trends right now.

Bitcoin can't seem to push past the $78,000-$80,000 mark because investors are pulling money out of US spot ETFs; over the last two weeks alone, these ETFs saw outflows of $1.74 billion (about ₹16,603 crore), including a huge single-day drop of $648 million on May 18.

This cautious mood isn't just affecting Bitcoin; major altcoins like Binance Coin, Solana, and XRP are also trading defensively as everyone waits for clearer signs of a recovery in the crypto market.