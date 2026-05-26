Bitcoin steady near $76,800 as ETF outflows and uncertainty weigh
Bitcoin is holding steady at about $76,800 (roughly ₹73.3 lakh) this Tuesday, barely moving up by 0.6% in the past day. The market feels a bit stuck, thanks to ongoing ETF outflows and wider economic uncertainty.
Ethereum is also hovering near $2,100 (about ₹2 lakh), showing similar slow vibes across the crypto scene.
India Bitcoin 73.1L, ETFs outflows 16,603cr
In India, Bitcoin sits at around ₹73.1 lakh and Ethereum at ₹2 lakh, according to Gadgets 360, pretty much mirroring global trends right now.
Bitcoin can't seem to push past the $78,000-$80,000 mark because investors are pulling money out of US spot ETFs; over the last two weeks alone, these ETFs saw outflows of $1.74 billion (about ₹16,603 crore), including a huge single-day drop of $648 million on May 18.
This cautious mood isn't just affecting Bitcoin; major altcoins like Binance Coin, Solana, and XRP are also trading defensively as everyone waits for clearer signs of a recovery in the crypto market.