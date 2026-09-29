Bitcoin steady near $78,000 as markets await US inflation data
Business
Bitcoin is steady at around $78,000 while everyone waits for key US inflation numbers that could shake up the markets.
Ethereum's also holding at about $2,470.
Rising tensions between the US and Iran are adding to the uncertainty, with oil prices now over $100 a barrel.
Traders shift to Bitcoin futures, options
Bitcoin is acting more like gold lately: people are turning to it when stock markets get shaky.
But since September 8, there's been less spot buying and ETF demand, so traders seem to be shifting toward futures and options instead.
The big focus now is whether Bitcoin can hold above its $77,000-$78,000 support zone as global events keep everyone on their toes.