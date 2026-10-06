Bitcoin steady near $85,900 as Bitway BTW surges 170%
Business
Bitcoin is staying steady around $85,900, but the real action is with altcoins.
Bitway's token (BTW) just jumped 25% in a day and an impressive 170% over the past month, thanks in part to Binance Wallet's recent rewards campaign, which may have boosted retail engagement.
Filecoin and LayerZero gain 50%+
Filecoin (FIL) and LayerZero (ZRO) are also seeing strong gains, each up in the double digits today and 50% or more over four weeks.
While Bitcoin trades in a tight range near $85,900, analyst Alex Kuptsikevich notes things could turn bearish if it drops below $84,000.
Meanwhile, privacy coins like Monero and Zcash are quietly trending up, even as some major DeFi tokens slip during this market pause.