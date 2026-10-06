Bitcoin steady near $85,900 as Bitway BTW surges 170%

Filecoin (FIL) and LayerZero (ZRO) are also seeing strong gains, each up in the double digits today and 50% or more over four weeks.

While Bitcoin trades in a tight range near $85,900, analyst Alex Kuptsikevich notes things could turn bearish if it drops below $84,000.

Meanwhile, privacy coins like Monero and Zcash are quietly trending up, even as some major DeFi tokens slip during this market pause.