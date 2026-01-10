Bitcoin struggles to break $92,000 resistance; what's next?

Why does this matter?

If Bitcoin breaks through that $95,000 psychological barrier, we might see more buyers jump in and prices aim for six figures.

Some analysts even think it could reach $200K by the end of the year if market conditions play along.

But with strong US economic data making a Fed rate cut less likely in March, momentum for risky assets like crypto is on hold for now.

Plus, everyone's watching what Washington decides on new crypto rules and tariffs—so there are still plenty of twists ahead.