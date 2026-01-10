How Bill and Melinda Gates split $12.5 billion after their divorce Business Jan 10, 2026

After their 2021 split, Bill and Melinda Gates made headlines again with how they divided their massive fortune—especially when tax records showed that in 2024, Bill transferred nearly $8 billion to Melinda's own foundation as part of a $12.5 billion agreement related to her departure from the Gates Foundation and their divorce.

This is one of the biggest charitable donations ever made public.