Uber, Lyft drivers protest Waymo's self-driving taxis in California
Uber and Lyft drivers gathered outside the offices of the California Public Utilities Commission in San Francisco to protest Waymo's self-driving taxis, calling for tougher rules after several incidents where these cars blocked roads or killed pets.
The group wants more accountability for autonomous vehicles, especially after cases like a stalled fleet during a power outage and an accident that killed a neighborhood cat.
Why does it matter?
Drivers say gig workers are held to higher standards than robotaxis, and they're asking regulators for equal treatment.
With the CPUC now reworking its robotaxi rules, decisions made here could potentially shape how cities handle safety, jobs, and future tech on their streets.
As one driver expressed, it's about fairness—if they're held accountable, so should the robots.