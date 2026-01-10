Uber, Lyft drivers protest Waymo's self-driving taxis in California Business Jan 10, 2026

Uber and Lyft drivers gathered outside the offices of the California Public Utilities Commission in San Francisco to protest Waymo's self-driving taxis, calling for tougher rules after several incidents where these cars blocked roads or killed pets.

The group wants more accountability for autonomous vehicles, especially after cases like a stalled fleet during a power outage and an accident that killed a neighborhood cat.