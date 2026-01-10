X takes on big music publishers in antitrust lawsuit

Why it matters:

X argues this has hurt both the platform and its users—thousands of posts were removed and over 50,000 accounts suspended, leading to lost ad revenue.

This lawsuit follows a previous case where publishers accused X of letting nearly 1,700 songs be posted without permission.

Now, after getting most of those claims dismissed in 2024, X is pushing back against what it calls unfair collective licensing demands.

The legal fight between social media and the music industry just got even more interesting.