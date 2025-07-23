Bitcoin surges past $118,000, making crypto feel more mainstream

If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, this move signals how much Wall Street and big players are jumping into crypto. Even with Ethereum and other altcoins slipping a bit (Ethereum dropped to $3,698), there's still massive interest—over $533 million poured into Ethereum ETFs alone.

Bitcoin could keep pushing higher as long as trends hold

Big institutions have snapped up thousands of BTC and millions in Ethereum lately. Plus, new US laws like the GENIUS Act are giving crypto more legitimacy and trust.

Add in a weaker dollar and a government that's pretty pro-crypto right now, and it's no wonder prices are climbing fast.

As long as these trends hold, Bitcoin could keep pushing higher.