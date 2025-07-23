Next Article
Kalyan Jewellers stock rises 2% ahead of Q1 results
Kalyan Jewellers's stock climbed over 2% to ₹606 on Wednesday, landing it among the top performers in the Nifty Midcap 150.
This uptick came right after the company's credit rating was announced on July 17, 2025—a sign that investors are feeling optimistic.
The company is also gearing up to share its Q1 results with analysts and investors soon.
Stellar growth in FY24
Kalyan Jewellers has been on a growth streak: March 2025 revenue hit ₹6,181 crore (up from ₹4,535 crore last year), and profits rose to ₹187.61 crore from ₹137 crore.
Looking at the bigger picture, annual revenue soared from just over ₹8,500 crore in 2021 to more than ₹25,000 crore in 2025.
Even more impressive—they turned a small loss in 2021 into a hefty profit of ₹714 crore by this year.