Kalyan Jewellers stock rises 2% ahead of Q1 results

Stellar growth in FY24

Kalyan Jewellers has been on a growth streak: March 2025 revenue hit ₹6,181 crore (up from ₹4,535 crore last year), and profits rose to ₹187.61 crore from ₹137 crore.

Looking at the bigger picture, annual revenue soared from just over ₹8,500 crore in 2021 to more than ₹25,000 crore in 2025.

Even more impressive—they turned a small loss in 2021 into a hefty profit of ₹714 crore by this year.