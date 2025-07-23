TCS shares rise as profit climbs even amid revenue dip Business Jul 23, 2025

TCS shares edged up 0.51% on Wednesday, closing at ₹3,175.70—even though revenue increased slightly to ₹63,437 crore this quarter.

The real win: net profit still climbed 6% year-on-year to ₹12,819 crore, with earnings per share rising to ₹35.27, showing TCS can keep growing even when times are rough.