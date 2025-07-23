TCS shares rise as profit climbs even amid revenue dip
TCS shares edged up 0.51% on Wednesday, closing at ₹3,175.70—even though revenue increased slightly to ₹63,437 crore this quarter.
The real win: net profit still climbed 6% year-on-year to ₹12,819 crore, with earnings per share rising to ₹35.27, showing TCS can keep growing even when times are rough.
TCS keeps dividends steady for shareholders
If you're following big tech or investing, TCS is staying strong despite global uncertainty and economic headwinds.
They just announced a final dividend of ₹30 per share (payable June 4) and an interim dividend of ₹11 per share (payable July 16), keeping returns steady for shareholders.
Results in line with market expectations
TCS managed these results even as revenue in constant currency terms fell by 3.1%.
Management is hopeful for a revenue comeback in fiscal 2026, which could boost confidence for anyone watching the market right now.