Supreme Industries soars over 2% on major updates
Supreme Industries, a top name in plastics and polymers, saw its stock jump over 2% on Wednesday.
The buzz? Investors are watching closely as the company gears up for some major updates.
Last fiscal, revenue was ₹10,446 crore and profit ₹841 crore
Even with revenue growing to ₹10,446 crore last year, profits slipped a bit to ₹841 crore.
Still, Supreme is debt-free and rewarding shareholders with a ₹24 per share dividend this June—always nice news if you're holding stock.
Supreme's order from BPCL for composite LPG cylinders
Supreme is making bold moves: it just landed a ₹54 crore order from BPCL for composite LPG cylinders.
These deals are boosting investor confidence and keeping Supreme in the spotlight.