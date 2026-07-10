Bitcoin tops $64,000 after Trump Iran assurances and rising yields
Bitcoin just crossed the $64,000 mark this week, boosted by lower oil prices and some reassuring talk from President Trump about possible deals with Iran.
Still, the good vibes are a bit shaky: rising US Treasury yields have people worried that tougher financial conditions could hit risky assets like crypto.
Bitcoin ETFs see $84 million outflows
Investors seem cautious right now: Bitcoin ETFs saw $84 million in outflows after three days of strong inflows.
With a massive $1.4 billion options expiration coming up on Friday, analysts expect more price swings.
If Bitcoin holds above $64,000-$65,000, it could aim for $66,500-$68,000; if not, a failure to hold $62,000 might lead to a dip back to around $60,000.
Arbitrum, DeXe jump, MemeCore drops
While Bitcoin rallied, altcoins had a mixed run: Arbitrum surged by 19.42% and DeXe by 18.97%, but MemeCore dropped by 7.86%.
The Fear and Greed Index edged up to 30, hinting that investor confidence is slowly recovering (but nerves are still showing).