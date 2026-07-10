Bitcoin tops $64,000 after Trump Iran assurances and rising yields

Bitcoin ETFs see $84 million outflows

Investors seem cautious right now: Bitcoin ETFs saw $84 million in outflows after three days of strong inflows.

With a massive $1.4 billion options expiration coming up on Friday, analysts expect more price swings.

If Bitcoin holds above $64,000-$65,000, it could aim for $66,500-$68,000; if not, a failure to hold $62,000 might lead to a dip back to around $60,000.