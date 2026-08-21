Bitcoin tops $75,576, highest since February, adds $190B to crypto
Business
Bitcoin just shot up to over $75,576, its highest since February, and even after a slight dip, it's still up 7.87% in the last 24 hours and 17.95% over the week.
This rally has pumped nearly $190 billion into the global crypto market cap.
US Bitcoin ETF flows top $1B
The jump is mostly thanks to big institutional investments, excitement around the CLARITY Act, and improved liquidity. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US saw more than $1 billion in new money flow in just a few days.
Still, some analysts say Bitcoin might slow down soon near the $75,000 to $76,000 mark, as Riya Sehgal puts it, overbought indicators suggest a possible consolidation phase.
So if you're thinking of jumping in, experts recommend taking it slow and trading smart instead of chasing quick gains.