Bitcoin tops $75,576, highest since February, adds $190B to crypto

The jump is mostly thanks to big institutional investments, excitement around the CLARITY Act, and improved liquidity. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US saw more than $1 billion in new money flow in just a few days.

Still, some analysts say Bitcoin might slow down soon near the $75,000 to $76,000 mark, as Riya Sehgal puts it, overbought indicators suggest a possible consolidation phase.

So if you're thinking of jumping in, experts recommend taking it slow and trading smart instead of chasing quick gains.