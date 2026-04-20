Bitcoin tops $78,000 as Middle East peace hopes rise
Business
Bitcoin just smashed through the $78,000 mark for the first time since Feb. 3, jumping 4.1% as hopes for peace in the Middle East grew.
Positive signals from U.S.-Iran comments and Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz helped fuel this rally, with Ethereum and XRP also getting a boost.
Strategy Inc. buys $2.6B Bitcoin
The good vibes didn't stop there: stocks climbed while oil prices and the US dollar slipped.
Even major companies are getting involved: Charles Schwab is eyeing crypto trading, Goldman Sachs wants a Bitcoin ETF, and Strategy Inc.'s huge $2.6 billion Bitcoin buy sent its shares soaring.
Still, some traders are playing it safe with protective bets just in case things get bumpy again.