Bitcoin tops $78,000 as Middle East peace hopes rise

Strategy Inc. buys $2.6B Bitcoin

The good vibes didn't stop there: stocks climbed while oil prices and the US dollar slipped.

Even major companies are getting involved: Charles Schwab is eyeing crypto trading, Goldman Sachs wants a Bitcoin ETF, and Strategy Inc.'s huge $2.6 billion Bitcoin buy sent its shares soaring.

Still, some traders are playing it safe with protective bets just in case things get bumpy again.