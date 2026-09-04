Bitcoin tops $81,309 as Dash Zcash Monero outpace rally
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Bitcoin just smashed past $81,309 though it dipped slightly to $81,060 by Friday morning.
The whole crypto market is buzzing: Ethereum, XRP, and Solana all saw strong gains too.
But the real standouts were privacy coins like Dash (up 19.24%), Zcash (up 16.55%), and Monero (up 5.89%), outpacing even Bitcoin's rally.
Dash surge, Bitcoin and Ethereum options
Dash's jump was fueled by a spike in investor interest and positive trading signals, showing people are feeling pretty bullish about its future.
Meanwhile, options trading for both Bitcoin and Ethereum picked up speed: lots of traders are betting these coins will keep climbing.