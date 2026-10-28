Bitcoin tops $81,400 amid Asian semiconductor rally and Pepe surge
bitcoin just shot past $81,400, fueled by a big jump in Asian semiconductor stocks: South Korea's Kospi index climbed 6.6%, and SK Hynix shares spiked 11% after a huge profit boost.
Even memecoins got in on the action: pepe surged 9.4% after news broke that wallets tied to Tron founder Justin Sun hold $51 million worth.
US spot ETFs take in $176 million
This bounce comes right after bitcoin dipped below $80,000 earlier. Altcoins like ether also edged up, and the Memecoin Index rose 1.3%.
Meanwhile, US spot bitcoin ETFs took in $176 million on Tuesday, showing investors are still keen, even as AI-related tokens keep struggling.
All eyes are now on today's Federal Reserve decision, but with a 92% chance rates stay put, most folks are just waiting to hear what Chair Kevin Wash has to say about what's next.