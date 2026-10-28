Bitcoin tops $81,400 amid Asian semiconductor rally and Pepe surge

This bounce comes right after bitcoin dipped below $80,000 earlier. Altcoins like ether also edged up, and the Memecoin Index rose 1.3%.

Meanwhile, US spot bitcoin ETFs took in $176 million on Tuesday, showing investors are still keen, even as AI-related tokens keep struggling.

All eyes are now on today's Federal Reserve decision, but with a 92% chance rates stay put, most folks are just waiting to hear what Chair Kevin Wash has to say about what's next.