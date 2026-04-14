Bitcoin hits 4-week high today: Here we decode why

Bitcoin , the world's largest cryptocurrency, has surged to a four-week high on the back of easing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran . The digital asset hit $74,901, its highest since March 17, before trimming some gains to trade near $74,400. Other smaller cryptocurrencies also followed suit with Ether rising 5% to $2,370.

Market response Trump says Iran has reached out for peace talks The recent market movement comes after US President Donald Trump revealed that Iran had reached out to his administration for possible peace talks. This development, despite the US's naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, has fueled optimism in the market. Asian equities have also advanced on hopes that a resolution could lower oil prices and boost economic growth.

Asset resilience Bitcoin's performance against traditional assets Since its all-time high of $126,000 back in October, Bitcoin has traded within a narrow range over the last two months. However, it has outperformed several traditional assets since the US-Iran conflict began in late February. The token has gained more than 10% since February 27, while gold has dropped almost 10%. The S&P 500 index remained largely unchanged during this period.

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