Bitcoin trades at $69,962 as dollar weakens and Ethereum rises Business Jun 08, 2026

Bitcoin is almost at $70,000, just shy of the big milestone, trading at $69,962.

The recent jump comes as global tensions ease and the US dollar weakens, making investors feel more confident.

Over the past week, Bitcoin and Ethereum both saw solid gains (3.27% and 3.86%), though Bitcoin slipped a tiny bit in the last 24 hours.