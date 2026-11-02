Bitcoin up 1% to $78,600 as investors eye US midterms
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Bitcoin is up 1% to about $78,600 this Monday, making it three days in a row of gains.
The jump comes as Asian stock markets recover from last week's tech share dip.
Investors are watching the US midterm elections and interest rate news closely, since high rates could make crypto trading trickier.
Binance $6.3B hack, ZEC leads gains
This rebound follows news of a massive $6.3 billion hack at Binance, one of the biggest crypto exchange thefts ever.
Even with the shock, major coins are holding steady: ZEC led with a 3% rise to nearly $1,280, while Ether and BNB both gained almost 2%.
Despite recent drama and uncertainty over rates, Bitcoin and friends seem pretty resilient right now.