bitcoin's price prediction: where are major cryptocurrencies headed today Business Mar 16, 2026

bitcoin is holding strong, with some reports near $74,000 this Monday while others placed it closer to $69,000 after a stretch of wild swings between $70,000 and $73,000.

Even with the ups and downs, big investors still see bitcoin heading for new highs: some are aiming for $110,000 to $150,000.