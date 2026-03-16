bitcoin's price prediction: where are major cryptocurrencies headed today
bitcoin is holding strong, with some reports near $74,000 this Monday while others placed it closer to $69,000 after a stretch of wild swings between $70,000 and $73,000.
Even with the ups and downs, big investors still see bitcoin heading for new highs: some are aiming for $110,000 to $150,000.
Institutional interest in bitcoin remains strong
A surge of money into bitcoin ETFs ($763 million just last week) is helping keep prices up even as some major holders (also known as "whales") cash out.
Big companies are also adding bitcoin to their balance sheets as a hedge against inflation.
Factors affecting bitcoin's price movement
bitcoin is facing resistance in the $71,000-$74,000 range, partly due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Still, institutional demand remains strong: ETF inflows and other institutional purchases have helped support prices.