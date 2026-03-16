Bitcoin's weekly gain tops 6% as Iran-Israel tensions escalate

Bitcoin rose about 1.4% to roughly $71,100 on Friday, capping a nearly 6% weekly gain and a 7% rally since tensions involving the US Israel, and Iran escalated. It's been performing better than both gold and the S&P 500 during this stretch.

Bitcoin reacts to global tensions Unlike traditional markets that close on weekends, Bitcoin trades 24/7, so it reacts fast when things get tense globally.

Hopes for crypto-friendly US regulations and movements in oil prices have influenced sentiment.

Other cryptos also on the rise Ether, XRP, and Solana all saw solid gains too, bouncing back after recent lows.

The overall crypto market got an extra lift after President Trump called the war very complete, helping prices climb even more.