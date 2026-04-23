BitDelta launches crypto trading platform in India, plans city expansion
BitDelta has just launched its crypto trading platform in India, aiming to tap into the country's massive and fast-growing crypto scene.
With plans to hire at least 100 people by June 2026 and expand beyond Mumbai and Delhi into other cities, BitDelta is clearly thinking big, especially with India's 119 million registered crypto users up for grabs.
BitDelta registered with India's FIU
BitDelta is officially registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit, so compliance is a big deal for it.
CEO Vikaas M. Sachdeva says building trust is key as India's crypto market matures.
Group CEO Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou also points out that things like secure custody, transparency, and good governance are its top priorities, so users can expect a safe and consistent experience as the platform grows.