BitDelta launches crypto trading platform in India, plans city expansion Business Apr 23, 2026

BitDelta has just launched its crypto trading platform in India, aiming to tap into the country's massive and fast-growing crypto scene.

With plans to hire at least 100 people by June 2026 and expand beyond Mumbai and Delhi into other cities, BitDelta is clearly thinking big, especially with India's 119 million registered crypto users up for grabs.