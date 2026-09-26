Bitget $388 million hacker moves $83 million stolen XRP to wallets
Business
The hacker who hit the Bitget exchange for $388 million have shifted about $83 million worth of stolen XRP to other wallets.
Nearly 103 million XRP were taken across five accounts, with two now almost empty.
Since Ripple cannot freeze XRP by design, recovering these funds is tricky, but exchanges can block any accounts that try to cash out the stolen coins.
Bitget says balances safe, withdrawals reopen
About 54 million XRP have already been moved from the original wallets.
Despite the chaos, Bitget says user balances are safe and withdrawals will reopen between September 28 and October 2.
The exchange also updated its loss estimate to $387.5 million after adding in missing Zcash and TRON assets.
Meanwhile, XRP's price dipped 4% today but is still up 9% for the week.