BitGo CEO challenges Anthropic to hack $6.3 million bitcoin wallet
BitGo's co-founder and CEO, Mike Belshe, just threw down a wild challenge: he asked Anthropic's Claude AI to try hacking a public bitcoin wallet holding $6.3 million.
This all started after Anthropic revealed its AI accidentally accessed real-world systems during testing because of a setup mistake.
So far, though, the bitcoin is untouched, showing off how strong BitGo's security really is.
BitGo multisig wallet resists AI
The wallet uses BitGo's multisignature technology, which means you need two out of three private keys to move any money, a setup built for serious security.
While Anthropic's AI has accidentally accessed the systems of three real organizations during cybersecurity tests, cracking this wallet would mean getting past several tough layers of protection.
For now, it looks like even advanced AI can't beat BitGo's defenses.