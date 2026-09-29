BITS Pilani and Apollo Knowledge develop healthcare WIL programs

This partnership isn't just about coursework. By combining Apollo's clinical know-how with BITS Pilani's tech and data skills, the two plan to tackle real healthcare challenges through joint research.

As Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani put it, this move highlights how engineering can help improve healthcare outcomes.

The program also opens up tech-driven education for learners at The Apollo University, the medical and nursing colleges in the Apollo network, and Apollo Healthcare Academy's partner institutions.