BITS Pilani and Apollo Knowledge develop healthcare WIL programs
BITS Pilani has collaborated with Apollo Knowledge to develop Work Integrated Learning (WIL) programs for healthcare professionals.
These programs let doctors, nurses, and healthcare managers earn a qualification while continuing in their roles, like in pharmacy or hospital finance, without taking a break from their jobs.
Joint research to tackle healthcare challenges
This partnership isn't just about coursework. By combining Apollo's clinical know-how with BITS Pilani's tech and data skills, the two plan to tackle real healthcare challenges through joint research.
As Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani put it, this move highlights how engineering can help improve healthcare outcomes.
The program also opens up tech-driven education for learners at The Apollo University, the medical and nursing colleges in the Apollo network, and Apollo Healthcare Academy's partner institutions.