BL Agro's Leads Connect launches AI tools for farmers, agri-businesses

Both platforms use advanced AI models (with Kedar-Parvati incorporating ChatGPT-style language tech plus smart prediction tools) to make sense of complex climate and farming data. Kedar-Parvati stands out by combining satellite views with on-the-ground info, aiming to make decision-making in agriculture a whole lot smarter.

Brazil keen to collaborate with India on agri-tech

The launches coincided with the India AI Impact Summit, and the centers were unveiled at an event attended by Brazil's Minister Paulo Teixeira, who showed real interest in teaming up with India on agri-tech.

Leads Connect said the solutions can easily be deployed for the Brazilian ecosystem, and Minister Teixeira reaffirmed commitment to deepening bilateral collaboration in agricultural technology, digital transformation and climate-resilient farming systems.