Black Box aims 20% FY27 growth, CEO Sanjeev Verma says
Black Box, a global IT solutions company, is aiming for 20% revenue growth in FY27.
With a strong $800 million project backlog and $1 billion in new bookings, CEO Sanjeev Verma says the company is set for "You can expect a significant revenue growth in the coming year." while keeping profit margins steady at around 10%.
Last quarter, Black Box pulled in ₹1,690 crore in revenue and ₹65 crore in net profit.
Black Box eyes hyperscalers' AI deals
The company is betting on AI infrastructure spending and fresh deals with major cloud players (hyperscalers) to fuel its rise.
Black Box works across 35 countries, while North America leads the way; Europe and Asia-Pacific are catching up fast.
After some cash flow hiccups last quarter, they're confident about improving collections and project progress in FY27.
Fun fact: Their stock price has jumped over 108% in just one year!