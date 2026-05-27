Black Box aims 20% FY27 growth, CEO Sanjeev Verma says

Black Box eyes hyperscalers' AI deals

The company is betting on AI infrastructure spending and fresh deals with major cloud players (hyperscalers) to fuel its rise.

Black Box works across 35 countries, while North America leads the way; Europe and Asia-Pacific are catching up fast.

After some cash flow hiccups last quarter, they're confident about improving collections and project progress in FY27.

Fun fact: Their stock price has jumped over 108% in just one year!