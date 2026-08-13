Black Box secures 3-year $131 million contract with unnamed US hyperscaler
Business
Black Box, a global network and tech solutions company, just scored a three-year, $131 million contract from a major US hyperscaler (the name's still under wraps).
They'll be handling digital infrastructure at an important site in the US a big win that helps Black Box expand its reach and client list.
Black Box CEO flags expansion potential
Sanjeev Verma, Black Box's CEO, called the deal "successful execution of the order could provide a foundation for expanding the relationship with the customer" and said nailing this project could open doors for more work with the client.
The company specializes in network integration and managed services.
After the news broke, Black Box's shares shot up 8.2%, showing investors are pretty excited about where things are headed.