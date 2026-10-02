Black Opal Consultants IPO subscribed 68.71 times, priced ₹185-₹197

Investors of all stripes showed up: noninstitutional investors subscribed 92.3 times, retail investors went for 60.15 times, and even big institutions joined with 59.77 times subscription.

Prasoon Chauhan, Promoter & Managing Director, Black Opal Consultants Limited, said, "We are grateful to investors for the participation received during the IPO. The response across investor categories marks an important milestone for Black Opal. We remain focused on executing our business strategy with discipline and building the company for the long term."

If you're wondering who they are, Black Opal is a real estate advisory firm started in 2020, already handling sales above ₹4,000 crore with help from dozens of developers and hundreds of brokers.