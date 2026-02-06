Black Swan Summit 2026: Charting the future of digital finance
The Black Swan Summit is happening February 5-6 at Mayfair Convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Over 1,700 delegates from 24 countries and almost 100 speakers are gathering to talk about the future of digital finance, tech, and skills.
The event is co-hosted by the Odisha government and GFTN as part of the BharatNetra initiative.
What to expect at the summit
Day one features expert talks, workshops, networking sessions, plus a job fair connecting students and early-career professionals with employers from across FinTech, InsurTech and Insurance.
On day two, President Droupadi Murmu joins in as sessions at the summit address how AI is shaping jobs, education, financial inclusion, and more.
Why you should care
This summit puts a big spotlight on upskilling young people and creating new career opportunities outside India's usual tech hubs.
If you're interested in tech or finance—or just want to see how Bhubaneswar could become India's next big innovation center—this is one to watch.