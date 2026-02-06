Black Swan Summit 2026: Charting the future of digital finance Business Feb 06, 2026

The Black Swan Summit is happening February 5-6 at Mayfair Convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Over 1,700 delegates from 24 countries and almost 100 speakers are gathering to talk about the future of digital finance, tech, and skills.

The event is co-hosted by the Odisha government and GFTN as part of the BharatNetra initiative.