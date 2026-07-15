BlackRock 1st firm to hit $15 trillion after $192B inflows
Business
BlackRock just crossed $15 trillion in total assets, a first for any investment firm.
This huge leap came from a surge of $192 billion in new client money last quarter, mostly pouring into its popular ETFs.
Revenue also climbed 31% to $7.1 billion, showing strong momentum.
BlackRock records $321B 1st half inflows
In the first half of 2026, BlackRock pulled in a record $321 billion from investors, with ETFs leading the way and private markets bringing in an extra boost.
Fees are up too: organic base fees rose 8%, as more people chose higher-fee options like private markets and actively managed ETFs.
CEO Larry Fink credits smart tech moves and solid market trends for this winning streak.