BlackRock, Coinbase and others form Bitcoin security consortium, pledge $15 million
Business
Big names like BlackRock, Coinbase, and Fidelity Digital Assets are teaming up with six other firms to form the Bitcoin Security Consortium.
They're pledging $15 million over three years to help keep Bitcoin safe, especially from future threats like quantum computers that could crack its security.
Direct support for Bitcoin post-quantum development
Instead of a central fund or pushing for big protocol changes, the consortium will directly support developers and groups working on new security tools.
One focus is stopping quantum computing risks before they become real: think projects like BIP 360 and post-quantum signature schemes.
With millions of bitcoins potentially at risk down the line, this move aims to keep your crypto future-proof.