BlackRock crypto assets tumble 39% to $48.8B despite $15.1B inflows
BlackRock just reported that its crypto assets took a major hit, dropping 39% to $48.8 billion by June 2026, down from $79.6 billion last year.
This slide was mostly due to the rough crypto market, which wiped out $45.8 billion in value despite BlackRock pulling in $15.1 billion in new investments.
BlackRock targets $500 million crypto revenue
With Bitcoin and Ether prices sliding more than 14% and 25% this quarter, BlackRock's digital asset products saw net outflows of $3.1 billion.
Still, the company hit a record $15.3 trillion in total assets under management and brought in $192 billion overall last quarter.
Looking forward, BlackRock is aiming high: it wants to grow its annual crypto revenue from today's $40 million to a cool $500 million by 2030 and is betting big on expanding its crypto ETF lineup for more options during these wild market swings.