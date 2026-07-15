BlackRock crypto assets tumble 39% to $48.8B despite $15.1B inflows

With Bitcoin and Ether prices sliding more than 14% and 25% this quarter, BlackRock's digital asset products saw net outflows of $3.1 billion.

Still, the company hit a record $15.3 trillion in total assets under management and brought in $192 billion overall last quarter.

Looking forward, BlackRock is aiming high: it wants to grow its annual crypto revenue from today's $40 million to a cool $500 million by 2030 and is betting big on expanding its crypto ETF lineup for more options during these wild market swings.