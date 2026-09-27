BlackRock: Hyperscaler cloud market to top $1tn by 2030
Big news in tech: the hyperscaler cloud market is on track to top $1 trillion a year by 2030, according to BlackRock.
What's driving this? The massive need for computing power to run AI systems, plus the way AI is teaming up with blockchain-based digital assets.
The report points out that having access to serious computing muscle is quickly becoming a must-have for next-generation autonomous software.
Blockchain links AI and digital assets
Here's where it gets interesting: AI brings machine intelligence, while digital assets, like the report says, "machine-native money."
When you connect these through blockchain technology, you get agentic AI, basically smart programs that can handle complex tasks on their own.
Right now, liquidity across compute claims and agent-driven transaction volume remains modest, but as tech evolves and machines get more independent, digital currencies and blockchains are expected to play a much bigger role in how automated systems interact and do business.