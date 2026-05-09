BlackRock launches 2 stablecoin money market funds for wallet users

Tokenized assets surge 410% to $31B

There's been a huge spike in demand for blockchain-based assets, especially as rules like the Genius Act push for standardized stablecoins. Tokenized assets have shot up 410% since last year, reaching $31 billion.

BlackRock plans to launch tokenized shares linked to its $6.1 billion Treasury fund (BSTBL), with the securities set to be available on Ethereum alongside regular shares.

The second fund, the Daily Reinvestment Stablecoin Reserve Vehicle (BRSRV), is designed to operate across multiple blockchains for investors who use crypto wallets and stablecoins.